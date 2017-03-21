Kuwait to participate in anti-IS meeting in Washington

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is to arrive in Washington DC today to take part in the meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Foreign ministers of the Global Coalition in Washington, DC. Partners from the 68-member coalition will assemble to review the campaign to date and strategize how to further accelerate the defeat of IS, foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday.

It will include a detailed discussion of key coalition efforts including, military, foreign terrorist fighters, counterterrorist financing, counter-messaging, and stabilization of liberated areas.

The group regularly meets to coordinate and enhance combined efforts to defeat the terrorist group. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s accompanying delegation includes Kuwaiti Ambassador to US Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister’s Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation Affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh, and a number of foreign ministry’s senior officials. – KUNA