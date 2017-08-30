Kuwait pardons disciplined soldiers ahead of Eid

Amir extends Eid Al-Adha greetings

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khoder yesterday granted amnesty to soldiers penalized for disciplinary offenses, as a gesture of goodwill to mark the Holy Eid Al-Adha festival. The decision was made as per instructions given by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah to give the soldiers the chance to celebrate the joyous occasion with their families, read a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense went on to extend Eid greetings to the people of Kuwait, wishing the country security and stability. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday congratulated citizens and residents of Kuwait on the advent of Eid Al-Adha, expressing his best wishes for health, security, and prosperity to all.

A statement by the Amiri Diwan noted that His highness the Amir extended similar sentiments to the Arab and Islamic worlds, wishing everyone security and stability. — Agencies