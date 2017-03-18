Kuwait observes World Water Day

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Water and Electricity will hold a ceremony on March 22 to mark the World Water Day. Humoud Al-Roudhan, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary, said in a statement yesterday that the activity would include lectures by renowned experts and an exhibition. ‘Wasted water’ will be the ceremony’s logo.

Roudhan says this theme has been chosen to shed light on irrational consumption of water and applying methods and techniques for re-using the water. The international day had been designated according to a UN General Assembly’s resolution on December 22, 1992.

Kuwait, situated at the north of the Gulf, largely depends on desalinated water pumped from the sea. There are advanced networks securing drinking water for the houses, factories and other facilities as well as for irrigating plants and trees. – KUNA