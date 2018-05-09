Kuwait now accepts the United States emergency passport

KUWAIT: The US embassy in Kuwait sent the following message to US citizens in the country about the illegibility to use US emergency passports:

Kuwait accepts US emergency passports for entry and exit to Kuwait as of May 1, 2018. The following conditions apply to US citizens intending to enter or exit with a US emergency passport:

• The bearer of a US emergency passport will be admitted only as a visitor.

• The US emergency passport must have at least 6-months’ validity.

• The bearer of a US emergency passport is eligible to receive a temporary residency (Article 14) or exit permit (Article 1) only.

• The bearer of a US emergency passport shall not receive residency or transfer of residency upon arrival in the country.

For US citizens who are full-time residents of Kuwait and enter on the US emergency passport, you will be admitted to Kuwait as a visitor, whether you obtain a visa on arrival or an e-visa prior to arrival. You will have 30 days from your date of entry to obtain a new regular US passport. Please note that the US Embassy in Kuwait requires two weeks to process your new passport application from the date of your application appointment.

After you obtain a new regular US passport, please report your prior residence permit as lost or stolen and obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) – Residency Affairs (RA). You can then apply for a new residence permit in your new, full-validity regular US passport at the MOI RA office covering your residence in Kuwait.

Though the emergency passport may now be accepted for entry to Kuwait under these conditions, the Department of State strongly recommends all US citizen travelers to be in possession of a regular full-validity passport before they travel, and US citizens must still comply fully with Kuwait’s laws, including regulations on entry and exit to and from Kuwait. US citizens may still be denied entry or exit by Kuwait immigration authorities under these regulations and outside of US Embassy control.