Kuwait needs skilled labor for mega ventures: Minister Subaih

KUWAIT: Kuwait needs highly skilled workers for executing mega development projects, affirmed the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor yesterday.

Dr Hind Al-Subaih, also the Minister of State for Planning Affairs and Development, made the affirmation during a meeting with a visiting delegation from Malawi, headed by Henry Mussa, the minister of labor. Minister Subaih added that the manpower authority would operate a hot-line soon to receive complaints from the diplomatic missions concerning the working expatriates.

Minister Subaih also affirmed necessity of bolstering the bilateral ties between the State of Kuwait and the friendly republic, as well as looking into avenues for optimal benefit from the skilled personnel in that country. The meeting was attended by Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Abdullah Al- Mutawtah. —KUNA