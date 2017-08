Kuwait Municipality carries out campaign to remove abandoned cars

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality Public Relations Department said the Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department carried out a campaign to remove all abandoned cars and debris in Block 1 and Block 2 in Farwaniya, as well as ‘random markets’ in Jleeb. Director of the department Saad Al-Khurainej said 33 vehicles were removed, two tons of fruits and vegetables were destroyed and four citations were issued. — Photos by Hanan Al-Saadoun