Kuwait minister calls for sustainable use of water

KUWAIT: Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Eng Esam Al-Marzouq has highlighted the need of raising the public awareness about sustainable uses of the water and energy resources. “It’s totally impossible to achieve sustainable development and ensure the welfare of the future generations without enough water,” he said at a function organized by the Ministry of Electricity Water to mark the Arab Water Day 2017. “Water is interrelated with food and energy,” the minister said, noting that the problem of water scarcity is exacerbating in many Arab countries.

The educational, religious and media institutions should join forces in raising the public awareness about conserving the water resources, Al-Marzouq stressed. He noted that Kuwait has successful experiments in rationalizing the water consumption. The Ministry of Electricity and Water is keen on taking part in the scientific activities and ministerial meetings of the Arab Water Council (AWC), an affiliate of the Arab League, he went on.

Meanwhile, Fatema Al-Enzi, a researcher at the Ministry’s Water Resources Development Center, said 70 percent of the water consumption go to farming which reflects the interrelation between water and food production. Kuwait, which suffers from shortage of water, depends heavily on desalination of seawater in meeting its needs of drinkable water, Eng. Al-Enzi said in statements to KUNA. She added that the per capita consumption of water in Kuwait amounts to 500 liters per day which is one of the world’s highest rates. – KUNA