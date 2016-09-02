Kuwait, Micronesia sign agreement for establishment of diplomatic ties

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait and the Federated States of Micronesia have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations and enhance friendly and cooperative relations between the two governments and peoples in the political, economic and cultural fields at national and international levels.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Kuwait by its Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi and by Micronesia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jane J Chigiyal at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations.

Otaibi on this occasion expressed his happiness for signing the agreement with Micronesia on Thursday, adding that the signing is part of Kuwait’s continuation of its approach to establish relations and open up to all countries of the world for the sake of cooperation and coordination on many international issues and challenges on the agenda of the United Nations. The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. Micronesia is made up of 4 island states including Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap. – KUNA