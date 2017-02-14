Kuwait Medical Association condemns doctor’s assault

Chemotherapy Center physician attacked

KUWAIT: A doctor working at Sheikha Badriya Al-Ahmed Chemotherapy Center was assaulted by a citizen who created a commotion at the center. The police had to be called and he was arrested. Commenting on the incident, Kuwait Medical Association Chairman Dr Mohammed Al-Mutairi condemned the assault and stressed that it was one of a series of repeated assaults on medical staff in view of the absence of legal protection by the Ministry of Health (MoH). “How much longer will this go on?” he demanded, stressing that KMA has finished preparing a bill on both doctors’ and patients’ rights protection and handed it over to MoH. He accordingly urged MoH to send the bill to Assembly to be passed to help stop such assaults.

Kuwaiti employees

Minister Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh said in collaboration with relevant authorities, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) is currently preparing a study on increasing the numbers of Kuwaiti employees at various co-ops. Sabeeh added that a special committed would be formed to systematically achieve the increase, which will help create more job opportunities for citizens in the private sector. Notably, the current ratio of citizens in co-ops is 50 percent in managerial posts, 20 percent in professional and services posts, 17 percent as clerks, 15 percent as technicians and 6 percent as salespeople. In other news, MSAL denied reports claiming that Sabeeh was referred to the ministers’ court for not implementing a court order in favor of Al-Siddiq Co-op. The ministry explained that the public prosecutor referred a complaint filed by one of the candidates in the co-op board elections to an investigation committee and not to the ministers’ court.

Young entrepreneurs

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) Managing Director For Planning And Financial Affairs Wafa Al-Zaabi said KPC plans to have 43 gas stations run and operated by ambitious young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs. She added that the stations would initially be owned by the government. Zaabi stressed the KPC aims at setting a strategy to increase private sector participation in its activities and projects as well as create more job opportunities for Kuwaitis.

Investment opportunities

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) concluded studying investment opportunities in Jaber Al-Ahmed and Sabah Al-Ahmed cities with an international company pending officially offering them to local and international companies. A memo issued by the authority pointed out that the aim of these opportunities is to encourage local, regional and international companies to build residential apartments, stores, parks, restaurants and other amenities.

By A Saleh