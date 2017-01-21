Kuwait marks International Volunteer Day

KUWAIT: “We have volunteered for your sake, Kuwait” is the motto brandished by a number of handicraft and voluntary associations and ordinary citizens visiting a celebration zone located at the “Yom Al-Bahar” heritage site in Kuwait City, marking the International Volunteer Day.

The activity was organized by the Information Ministry’s tourism departments. The international occasion falls on December 5th. It is intended to manifest gratitude to volunteers worldwide. — KUNA