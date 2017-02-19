Kuwait marks Crown Prince’s 11th anniversary of assuming office

KUWAIT: Kuwait celebrates today the 11th anniversary of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s assumption of office. On February 7th 2006, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Decree, naming His Highness Sheikh Nawaf as Crown Prince. On February 20, he was sworn in during an extraordinary National Assembly session, with the MPs unanimously declaring allegiance to His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, the son of Kuwait’s tenth leader Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, started his national service following Kuwait’s independence in 1961, when he was named Hawally Governor. He continued in this post until March 1978, when he was appointed Minister of Interior; later he became Minister of Defense in January 1988.

Following Kuwait’s liberation in 1991, after that he was appointed Minister of Social Affairs and Labor between April 20, 1990 and Oct 17, 1992. In October 1994, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf was named Deputy Chief of the National Guards, serving in the Guards until July 2003, when he was re-appointed as Minister of Interior, as well as the First Deputy Prime Minister. He continued holding these posts until he was proclaimed Heir Apparent in 2006.

Major accomplishments

Among his major accomplishments was transformation of Hawally, which was a small village, into a residential district bustling with commercial and economic facilities. Since he had taken the interior portfolio, His Highness had been preoccupied with maintaining the homeland security and stability. The Ministry of Interior during his era witnessed a wide-scale overhaul covering security and police sectors, in addition to drawing up an integrated security strategy aimed at combating crime. He had also worked out a strategy for protecting the borders, national sea territorial waters and the islands.

At the defense level, His Highness the Heir Apparent embarked on a major upgrading plan, equipping the forces with modern arms and equipment. Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf applied advanced technologies in the country’s security system as well as the ministries.

Meanwhile, during his position in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, His Highness the Crown Prince issued several orders on providing care to widows, elderly and orphans. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also played a prominent role in defending Kuwait during the Iraqi Invasion in 1990, leading the resistance and the army in the battle to liberate the country. His Highness took it into his responsibility to face terrorist events that occurred in Kuwait in January 2005, leading the security forces himself and being present at the site of the acts.

Regional level

On the regional level, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf’s priority was to protect the security and stability of the Gulf countries and the Arab World. He took part in meetings of the GCC and Arab interior ministers, that resulted in boosting cooperation in facing terrorism, drugs, money laundering and corruption. Locally, His Highness the Crown Prince took part in different activities and events. In 2016, His Highness attended and patronized the ending ceremony of Kuwait’s International Quran Memorization and Recitation Competition.

His Highness also attended and patronized a ceremony to honor teachers for the occasion of the World’s Teachers Day, the 28th diving anniversary ceremony and a ceremony to honor outstanding Kuwaiti athletes.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf patronized the 6th International Conference on Energy Research and Development, the second convention for business administration faculties at GCC universities, Kuwait National Arabian Horses Festival and the ceremony to honor winners of His Highness’ prize for camel racing.

Distinguished role

Kuwait National Guard Deputy President Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised the devotion and loyalty of His Highness the Crown Prince in serving Kuwait. He added that His Highness Sheikh Nawaf played a vital in contributing to the development and renaissance of the country in various fields.

His Highness is strongly keen on promoting positive values such as unity and cooperation between various segments of Kuwait society in order to boost our country’s stability, Sheikh Mishal added. His Highness the Crown Prince gained many experiences from his father late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber, as well we as his brother, late Amir Sheikh Jaber Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Choosing His Highness Sheikh Nawaf to serve as the Crown Prince of the country reflects his wisdom and remarkable efforts His Highness exerted when he served in the ministries of Defense, Interior, National, and Social Affairs, as well as the National Guard, he said, noting that His Highness the Crown Prince worked hardly in transforming of Hawalli area from a simple town into the most important and largest commercial and touristic and governorate.

His Highness also served in protecting the security of his country as he vigorously encountered terrorism in the 1980s as he established a highly qualified security device when he served as the Minister of Interior back then, he said.

‘Successful leader’

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said that His Highness the Crown Prince is a “successful leader who is well-known for efficiency, dedication and perseverance.”

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who doubles as acting minister of information, said His Highness the Crown prince took over at a critical time in Kuwait’s history and was a partner to the country’s development and building drive.

His Highness the Crown Prince was also a prominent contributor to the civilization shift witnessed by Kuwait over the last decades, he said, noting that he acquired political experience, wisdom and shrewdness as well as ability to handle crises and obstacles.

He added that His Highness Sheikh Nawaf has been really a successful leader since he assumed office, and has left clear-cut marks on all posts he has occupied. Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince is held in high esteem in Kuwait thanks to his interest in the development of Kuwaiti citizens, he noted.

History will remember proudly the great efforts of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad in fighting terrorism that posed a threat to Kuwait’s security and stability, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah added. The minister lauded His Highness the Crown Prince as humble, tender-hearted, pure-hearted, but decisive and determined. – KUNA