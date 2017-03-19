Kuwait, Malta ink cultural, art deals

KUWAIT: Kuwait and Malta yesterday signed an agreement to boost cultural and artistic cooperation between both nations. Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his Maltese counterpart Dr George Vella were the signatories of the deal.

The proceedings were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi, Assistant Foreign Minister for the affairs of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the affairs of the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayhem Al-Omar and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Malta Faisal Al-Adwani, along with senior Foreign Ministry officials.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled held talks earlier with his Maltese counterpart which focused on strategies for closer bilateral ties. The meeting also tackled issues of mutual concern, in addition to regional and international developments.

Separately, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled met with US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commander of the US Central Command’ Operations and Intelligence and Combined Joint Task Force Major General Scott A Kindsvater. During the meeting, they discussed coordination over several issues pertinent to the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. – KUNA