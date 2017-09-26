Kuwait all for maintaining Iraq’s unity: Jarallah

‘State committed to cementing Gulf unity’

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said Monday evening that Kuwait always supports the unity, security, sovereignty and independence of Iraq. Jarallah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a reception hosted by Saudi Embassy to celebrate the Kingdom’s 87th national day that falls on September 23.

“We hope that the referendum would neither breach Iraq’s constitution and unity, nor damage the relations between Baghdad and Irbil,” he said, commenting on the referendum on independence of Iraq’s Kurdistan region. “We also hope that the polls will not hamper the tremendous efforts being made by Iraqi to free its territories from the grip of terrorists and the so-called Islamic State,” he noted. Jarallah affirmed that countries inside the region and beyond are working together to deescalate the tensions between Baghdad and Irbil in order to avoid any adverse impacts of the referendum.

Gulf unity

Meanwhile, Jarallah reiterated that Kuwait would continue its mediation in Gulf crisis with a view to restoring the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. “We are confident that our brothers in the GCC states and Egypt will be able to overcome this regrettable row and turn over a new leaf in order to be better able to address the numerous challenges,” he said. “We are optimistic about future of the Gulf unity and early solution of this crisis,” he added, lauding the efforts being made by US President Donald Trump to support the Kuwaiti mediation.

“Thanks to Kuwait’s credible diplomacy and the eminent status of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti mediation efforts gained unprecedented support from around the globe,” he pointed out. Jarallah urged the mass media in the GCC states to tone down their rhetoric and adopt a more balanced and credible approach in order to help overcome the current crisis. He voiced hope that the crisis will be resolved before the GCC summit, due in Kuwait in December. – KUNA