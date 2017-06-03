Kuwait to maintain policy of moderation: foreign minister

NEW YORK: First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah affirmed on Friday that Kuwait would spare no effort for maintaining its “pre-emptive policy of moderation and balance.” Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled made the statement after Kuwait won by 188 votes a non-permanent seat in the Security Council for 2019-2019. The minister said he was elated for winning that large number of votes out of the 192 ones.

Underlining Kuwait’s international high status, the minister said Kuwait has won respect and confidence of the world. In the name of Kuwait he expressed gratitude to the member states for their confidence in Kuwait and its policies, drawn up by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“We have also sensed confidence of the international community in the State of Kuwait when his Highness the Amir was honored by the former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan designating His Highness as the Humanitarian Leader,” he said. The minister said Kuwait would coordinate with the member states to avert eruption of disputes and wars and resolve them through peaceful means.

188 votes

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled over Kuwait being elected as a nonpermanent member at the UNSC. His Highness the Amir hailed the Foreign Minister for all the effort made by him, along with the ministry staff. He lauded the Kuwaiti diplomacy for being able to secure 188 votes in the elections, wishing for them more success in the future in serving Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Foreign Minister.

Also, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated His Highness the Amir on Kuwait’s election. In a cable to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince said the fact 188 UN members voted for Kuwait “is a result of relentless efforts of your Highness …, and an affirmation of Kuwait’s regional and international status under your Highness’ wise leadership.”

His Highness the Crown Prince highly appreciated His Highness the Amir’s “relentless and exceptional efforts to reaffirm the State of Kuwait’s position on the international stage.” His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon His Highness the Amir to continue his leadership.

In the meantime, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said that Kuwait’s win of a mirrors its diplomatic position. After 40 years, Kuwait returned to the UN Security Council representing the Arab group, as an international partner whose policy is renowned for moderation, he added in a press statement. Kuwait is a key player supporting strongly policies of achieving peace and security in all areas witnessing conflicts all over the world, he noted. He expressed his confidence that Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry and its permanent mission at the UN would be able to reflect the balanced foreign policy that was drawn up by His Highness the Amir more than 60 years ago. Ghanem voiced his hope that Kuwait and its international partners would contribute to alleviating tension in areas witnessing armed conflicts across the globe, and reaching political resolutions to them.

Congratulations

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated Kuwait for winning a UN Security Council’s (UNSC) non-permanent seat. The foreign ministry, in a statement cited by the official WAM news agency, voiced full confidence in the “capabilities of Kuwait’s diplomacy, which will represent the Arab world and its causes.” Kuwait’s diplomacy, spearheaded by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, plays a “positive role” in regional issues, it added. It praised the State of Kuwait’s development and humanitarian role.

Furthermore, Bahrain congratulated Kuwait for its election, saying in a statement released by the foreign ministry that the victory is a reflection of the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and his “leading initiatives” to promote cooperation among world’s countries, as well as boosting international peace and security. Bahrain, it added, said Kuwait’s UNSC membership would strengthen endeavors to support regional security and stability. “The State of Kuwait has a regional weight and an exceptional international status,” said the foreign ministry.

France also congratulated Kuwait and the other four new non-permanent members who will join the UN Security Council for a two-year term in January 2018. A Foreign Ministry statement said that Paris looked forward to working with the new non-permanent members composed of Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Peru and Poland. France is a veto-carrying Permanent Member of the UNSC. “We are delighted with the prospect of working very closely with these countries on all relevant subjects in the Security Council, which plays an essential role in maintaining international peace and security,” the French Foreign Ministry said. – KUNA