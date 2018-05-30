Kuwait looks forward to formation of new govt in Iraq: Al-Jarallah

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said Tuesday evening that Kuwait hopes that the brothers in Iraq will be able to form a new government as early as possible. “The visit to Kuwait earlier (Tuesday) by Seyyed Muqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of the Iraqi Sadrist Movement, provided a chance for reviewing the situation in Iraq in the wake of the general elections,” he said at a ghabqa held at the Foreign Ministry.

“Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr, a prominent politician, is always welcome in Kuwait and his visit came in response to an invitation from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” Jarallah said, noting that His Highness the Amir received the Iraqi politician at Dasman Palace.

On the situation in Libya, Jarallah voiced hope that the coming days would see positive developments that could lead to security and stability. He also expressed hope that the GCC-US summit meeting would take place in September and contribute to turning over a new leaf in the history of the relations among the GCC member states. Jarallah expressed joy for the large number of dignitaries in attendance in the ghabqa, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA