Kuwait lifts ban on Sweden’s birds

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAFR) announced yesterday the lifting of the ban on all kinds of live birds, one-day old chicks and hatching eggs from Sweden, after determining that these Swedish products have become free of bird flu.

The authority affirmed in a statement to KUNA that all orders should be subject to conditions and controls of PAAFR’S animal health department, in accordance with the veterinary quarantine regulations in Kuwait and other GCC countries. Imports of poultry infected with epidemic and infectious diseases will be rejected and the importer will be compelled to send back the cargo at their own expense. – KUNA