Kuwait leader prays for healing rift in Gulf ties

Amir addresses the nation’ prays for peace, stability

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said he hopes for healing the rift among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states through dialogue, urging Kuwaitis to abide by national unity for the security and safety of the nation.

In a speech yesterday marking the Last 10 Days of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, His Highness the Amir said he is looking forward to overcoming the latest developments in the Gulf, and remedying the situation by providing a favorable condition to dissolve the regrettable disagreements and heal the rift through dialogue.

His Highness the Amir highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties, rapport family relations, and common fate and interests that connect the GCC member states. “These makes it inevitable for us to lavish utmost effort to preserve the Gulf entity so that it can remain cohesive, embodying the expectations of the peoples in the member countries,” His Highness the Amir stressed.

Kuwait leader prayed to Allah Almighty that the ongoing sincere endeavors and efforts would bring about the outcome to preserve the Gulf nations, and avoid whatever that might harm their solid ties or threaten their security or safety. He congratulated the Kuwaitis, the Arab and Muslim nations on Ramadan, wishing them many returns of the occasion, with further glory and pride.

His Highness the Amir urged the Kuwaitis to abide by the teachings of Islam, renounce differences and hold onto national unity, which is the “defensive fence” of the nation, as well as sticking to the constitution, which he described as “a source of pride.” He also called for maintaining the national consonants and elevated values that Kuwaitis inherited from their ancestors. He referred to the critical conditions sweeping the region, and the growing threat of terrorism worldwide.

Unprecedentedly, the phenomenon has been spreading under various slogans and names, constituting a threat to countries and communities, and innocent people. His Highness the Amir reiterated Kuwait’s solidarity with the international community against all forms of terrorism, to eliminate the menacing phenomenon, hoping for realizing security and stability around the globe. The fears and risks referred to, require further caution and unity to maintain the security and safety of “our nation,” His Highness the Amir noted.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir welcomed Kuwait’s non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for two years. “Kuwaiti diplomacy has recently realized a distinct achievement, gaining Kuwait further confidence from the international community, as the country has been elected as a non-permanent member at the UNSC, 2018-2019,” His Highness the Amir said.

The election for the UNSC seat came in recognition of Kuwait’s prominent status and respect on the regional and international scenes, thanks to the country’s balanced and moderate foreign policy based on abiding by the UN Charter and the international law. “This has also rewarded Kuwait’s remarkable humanitarian role and participation in maintaining the international security and peace, besides lessening tension in areas of conflict,” he added. His Highness highly appreciated the distinct role played by the Foreign Ministry to realize that success, and congratulated the Kuwaiti people on the historical achievement.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir voiced hope for further fruitful and constructive cooperation between the Legislative and the Executive Powers for directing efforts and capabilities to promoting the nation and realize people’s expectations. He expressed his pleasure for the inauguration of several vital development projects that contribute to improving the aspired public services.

His Highness the Amir reaffirmed the fact that “youth is the real wealth of the nation,” saying they enjoy due attention from the state. He stressed the need to “protect the Kuwaiti youth against misleading ideas and deviant behavior,” calling for capitalizing on their energy for serving the nation. His Highness the Amir stressed his belief in the powers of innovation of the Kuwaiti youth in all fields, scientific, sports, medical and sports.

He said it is a source of pride that Kuwait has been elected “Capital of Arab Youth 2017.” His Highness urged the youth to benefit from the facilities and support the state offers to small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) through the National Fund for SMEs Development, for their own good and that of the nation.

Concluding, His Highness the Amir recalled the exploits of late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, praying Allah Almighty to bless their souls for the honorable and great services they rendered the nation. He also prayed for everlasting security and prosperity for Kuwait, recalling the country’s martyrs who sacrificed their souls to defend their dear land. – KUNA