Kuwait labor towns will be according to Int’l standards

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s planned labor towns will be built according to international criteria and moral responsibilities, a local authority affirmed yesterday. Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects said in a statement that the labor towns project in South Al-Jahra will include residential units, services for the workers “with humanitarian, environmental and health specifications according to international responsibilities and moralistic responsibilities.” The statement said that the authority had organized a visual presentation on environmental and social impact of the mega venture in South Al-Jahra. The presentation was conducted by Shams International for environmental consultations in coordination with a conglomerate topped by Progress International.

The presentation showed field surveillance at the project zone, studies on air quality, wild life, and various forecast social and environmental impacts. The project, it says, will help in resolving traffic problems particularly where workers mingle with residents and will regulate security, health and social status of the expatriates. The labor towns project, forecast to accommodate up to 20,000 limited-income workers, will be promoted for investment by means of forming a Kuwaiti shareholding company, according to build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. – KUNA