Kuwait knocked Out of Gulf Cup after second loss

KUWAIT: Kuwait suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Oman yesterday, losing all chances to advance into the semifinals of the 23rd Gulf Cup. The Blues had also lost their opening match against Saudi Arabia on Friday. Omani Captain Ahmad Al-Muhaijri scored the only goal of the match 13 minutes into the second half. The Omanis then held on to beat Kuwait 1-0 and keep their hopes to advance past the group stage alive.
Kuwait piled on the pressure early in front of a capacity crowd at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, but Oman stayed calm and controlled the pace by keeping the ball in the midfield. The two teams traded attacks in the first 20 minutes, after which play slowed down as players from both teams searched for an opening in the other team’s defense. The first half ended with a dangerous opportunity for Kuwait that saw a shot at the goal narrowly missing the net.
Oman pressed forward to start the second half, and their pressure yielded a penalty that midfielder Ahmad Al-Muhaijri converted. Kuwait’s defense committed a mistake a minute later that could have been very costly, but Oman could not capitalize on it. Oman were dangerous until the 70th minute mark, when momentum shifted to Kuwait as they searched for an equalizer. Omani players tried to slow down the pace, and they were successful in doing so until the last five minutes of the game, when Kuwait picked up intensity and threatened the Omani goal with multiple shots that were fended off by the Oman goalkeeper and defense.
Kuwait could not take advantage of five minutes of injury time added by the referee, and the match ended with a second straight defeat for the host team, which now finds itself in a very difficult position heading into the final round of the group stage. With its win, Oman earned its first three points in the tournament, and sits in third place in Group A after Saudi Arabia in first place and the United Arab Emirates in second – both with four points. Meanwhile, Kuwait remains with zero points, knocked out from the tournament that marked its return to international competition after its two-year FIFA ban was lifted.
By Ahmad Jabr
|This article was published on 25/12/2017
