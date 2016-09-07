Kuwait keen on protecting expats’ rights: Minister

KUWAIT: Kuwait pays great attention to protecting rights of expat workers and their employers in line with international terms, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Subaih said yesterday.

Kuwait signed cooperation protocols with source countries of expat workers, and has established electronic link systems with them countries for a smoother sharing of information, said Subaih, who is also Minister of State for Planning and Development Affairs, in a statement after meeting with the UN ‘s Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons Maria Grazia yesterday. The two sides discussed several topics of mutual concern.

Meanwhile, Subaih pointed to establishing the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) and the Kuwaiti center for sheltering foreign workers to resolve problems facing expats, and providing them with better living conditions. In the same context, PAM Acting Director General Abdullah Al- Motawtah also met with Grazia and an accompanying delegation, offering them thorough information on PAM’s projects on human rights and fighting human trafficking. —KUNA