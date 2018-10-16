Kuwait keen on executing economic deals with China

Relevant departments assigned to remove obstacles facing implementation

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s government is keen on transforming recent economic agreements with China into reality, assigning relevant departments to implement them and remove all obstacles facing execution. The cabinet held a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Monday night, during which it assigned the foreign ministry to implement a memorandum of understanding (MoI) over encouragement of investment, and tackle all obstacles, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement. The cabinet, he said, assigned Kuwait’s Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to explore implementation of a vision by China’s Huawei company to establish a fully-integrated smart port at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

The government, asserted Saleh, regretted the unjust media campaign against Saudi Arabia over the missing Saudi citizen Jamal Kashoggi. Kuwait, he added, rejected the this campaign and affirmed fully solidarity with Riyadh against any attempt undermining its reputation. Saudi Arabia, said Saleh, has been playing a great role to supporting peace and stability at Arab, Islamic and international levels.

The cabinet, meanwhile, approved a trade cooperation agreement with Turkmenistan, senior officials’ consultations agreement with Canada, youth and sport deal with Senegal, and a sport accord with Portugal. The government condemned Houthis’ firing of ballistic missiles against Najran, Saudi Arabia, and extended support to Saudi Arabia’s measures to maintain the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The government, said Saleh, followed with concern hurricanes in Oman and the US, as well as condemning an attack against voters in northeast Afghanistan. On the other hand, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about a recent visit by Romanian Minister of State for bilateral affairs to discuss promotion of economic, defense industries, cultural, academic and health cooperation. – KUNA