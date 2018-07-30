Kuwait keen on combating human trafficking: Jarallah

Deputy FM affirms support to UN efforts in Yemen

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah yesterday stressed Kuwait’s support for the international community in its efforts to combat human trafficking. Jarallah made his remarks on the sidelines of his participation to mark the World Day Against Human Trafficking organized by the International Organization of Migration (IOM) mission in Kuwait. He said that Kuwait enjoys “a praiseworthy law, which keeps us away from all wrong human practices”. He stressed Kuwait will not hesitate to deter and hold accountable those responsible for human trafficking, adding that there were contacts and cooperation with friends around the globe in this regard.

He pointed out to Kuwait’s domestic employment law, national strategy for combating human trafficking and the establishment of the Public Authority for Manpower to prevent human trafficking. He said that Kuwait seeks to contain this phenomenon by providing a decent life for all workers and those living on Kuwaiti territory, adding that these steps were based on Kuwait’s commitment to international conventions and laws regarding human rights. The deputy foreign minister confirmed that about three million foreigners live in peace and security in Kuwait.

Head of the IOM mission in Kuwait Iman Erekat said human trafficking was a crime against humanity affecting human dignity, praising Kuwait’s efforts to combat this phenomenon. She said that Kuwait’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah’s sponsorship of this celebration affirms Kuwait’s serious desire to combat such crimes. Erekat stressed this is also consistent with Sustainable Development Goals 8 and 10 over decent work, economic growth and reduction of inequalities.

Jarallah also said Kuwait supports the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on his mission to help the Yemeni people to overcome their dire situation. In a press release, Jarallah said Kuwait played a pivotal role in helping to resolve the Yemeni crisis. He indicated that the meeting between HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Griffiths had focused on Kuwait’s stance with regards to the conflict in Yemen. He hoped that Kuwait and the UN would continue to coordinate efforts in Yemen until a peaceful solution is reached.

Meanwhile, Jarallah touched in his statement on the situation in Iraq and affirmed that Kuwait will do all that it can to help the Iraqi people. On the subject of a US-proposed Arab alliance similar to NATO, Jarallah said his country had submitted several proposals of similar nature in the Middle East, indicating that the US and Kuwait will hold talks to discuss the nature of such a strategic entity. – KUNA