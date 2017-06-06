Kuwait keen on ending crisis through direct dialogue: Foreign Ministry

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait continues to take a ‘moderate and balanced’ approach to issues in the region, a Foreign Ministry official said Monday, affirming keenness to end crises through direct dialogue.

Assistant Foreign Minister for First deputy premier and foreign minister’s office, Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah made the remarks on the sideline of an annual Ramadan gathering hosted by First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah for foreign ambassadors accredited to Kuwait.

The foreign ministry official noted that Kuwait has always used such approach to bring all parties involved to dialogue, particularly to current development that occur in the region. In response to a question on Kuwait’s mediation among GCC countries, Sheikh Ahmad said Kuwait is keen to boost cooperation between all countries in the region and the world.

Earlier on Monday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received at Dasman Palace Prince Khaled bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Prince Khaled conveyed to His highness the Amir a verbal message from the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding bilateral relations and issues of common concerns, including the latest on developments in the region and international arena.

His Highness the Amir also phoned Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and urged the Qatari Amir to exercise self-restraint and refrain from steps that would escalate the situation. His Highness the Amir affirmed on supporting GCC joint cooperation and work due to its historic and deeply rooted relations.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had attended the late Ramadan dinner banquet held at the Sheraton Hotel in honor of heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions in Kuwait. The event was attended by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry in addition to political and media figures. – KUNA