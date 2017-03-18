Kuwait to install integrated system for social services

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor plans to launch a more sophisticated and broader electronic system to improve social aid services ahead of the year-end. The ministry has already set up electronic linkage with four departments concerned with providing social assistance, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh said yesterday.

The new system is fully integrated and will ensure non-recurrence of past problems, some of which made some citizens suffer from emerging debts due to alterations to data, said the minister in a statement to journalists on sidelines of the first spring carnival. The project will be fully operational by the last quarter of 2017, she added. —KUNA