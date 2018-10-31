Kuwait, India ink agreement on domestic workers, to boost ties

MoU tackles non-payment of salaries, mistreatment of maids

KUWAIT: Kuwait and India signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding on domestic workers, as well as an agreement for visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports following a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers. The deals reflect the willingness of both friendly countries to reinforce bilateral relations in all fields, Kuwait News Agency reported yesterday.

The MoU was signed by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and visiting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. During their meeting, they discussed distinguished bilateral relations and ways of promoting and developing them in all fields, along with existing cooperation at all levels. Both ministers also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting and the signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Said, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran and several other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Swaraj, who arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit, also met HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah earlier yesterday.

According to an Indian Embassy official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the MoU will cover a wide gamut of issues concerning Indian domestic workers in Kuwait, such as non-payment of salaries, ill-treatment of maids, etc. According to the MoU, salary payment will be subject to verification in order to avoid possible non-payment of salaries, and sponsors will be contacted to ensure on-time payments.

The official said the agreement also envisages proper insurance protection for workers. If a dispute arises, a time-bound solution will be found in order to avoid delaying a solution indefinitely. Recruitment of domestic labor from India will continue, but only through official agencies both in India and Kuwait, the official added. – Agencies