Kuwait, India discuss boosting ties

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah met yesterday with the visiting Indian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs General Vijay Kumar Singh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations in all fields and ways to enhance the ties, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister Office and Acting Foreign Minister Saleh Salem Al- Loughani, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Musaed Saleh Al-Thuwaikh and the delegation accompanying the Indian Minister. — KUNA