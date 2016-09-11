Kuwait increases health control on all ports: MoH

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced yesterday that it will increase epidemiological surveillance of all Kuwaiti border ports after Hajj season is over. MoH Undersecretary Khaled Al- Sahlawi said in a press release, that the ministry has provided all of the border ports with all needed equipment to conduct all tests to detect any viruses and infections causing diseases.

Moreover, Sahlawi said that the ministry has started the third phase of a campaign to generate awareness amongst pilgrims at Kuwait International Airport, after the departure of the last contingent of pilgrims. Sahlawi added that phase three deals with promoting health awareness through various social media networks, adding that the MoH media office will send more than two million short messages during this phase, along with health brochures and booklets. Furthermore, the health precautions are overseen by the Ministry of Awqaf, in conjunction with all Hajj campaigns. — KUNA