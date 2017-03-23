Kuwait imposes stricter examination of imports

KUWAIT: The Municipal Department charged with imports works according to resolutions, ministerial laws and by-laws that regulate the food importation, Al-Mutairi explained.

He further clarified that the tasked personnel and workers deal with the imports upon arrival by: First, visual examination, second by examination at laboratories ahead of pondering specifications of the products. Invalid ones are either discarded or exported. Each food consignment is subjected to laboratory examination and testing.

Moreover, the attached validity certificates are checked, he elaborated. Some Asian nations have recently halted meat imports from Brazil, where the police reportedly searched premises of 30 meat companies amid claims about exports of spoilt stocks.