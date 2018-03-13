Kuwait Human Rights Society receives labor grievances

KUWAIT: Kuwait Human Rights Society yesterday announced that it receives grievances from expatriates working in Kuwait through its website in both Arabic and English. It also responds to their inquiries about Kuwait labor laws, duties and rights. The society added that its website helps resolve several of expats’ problems through periodic recommendations it makes to relevant bodies, and works side by side with the government to protect their rights. The website also provides legal advice by specialized experts. The society launched the website and a hotline last July as part of a project executed jointly with the embassy of the Netherlands in Kuwait.

Medical errors

Kuwait Medical Association’s (KMA) Secretary General Dr Mohammed Al-Qena’e announced that the society has launched ‘Medical Responsibility’ insurance to cover medical errors. He said the insurance policy’s annual subscription starts at KD 75, and that the policy – through coordination with a banking firm – provides protection to both doctors and patients. Speaking on the sidelines of receiving the health minister at KMA’s diwaniya recently, Qena’e said Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah listened to doctors’ concerns and promised to resolve various problems. Qena’e added that the discussion included the mechanism of summoning doctors to MoI investigations, and the minister promised to coordinate with MoI to use a system that would not undermine doctors’ humanitarian and vocational role in the society.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi