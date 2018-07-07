Kuwait hospitals on ‘alert’ amid food poisoning cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health Ministry (MoH) has set up an emergency response plan after 287 people suffered food poisoning after consuming ‘tainted falafel’ served by a local restaurant in Hawally. The number of people poisoned from the food sold by the restaurant in Hawally Area has risen to 287, Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday.

The MoH said that 192 people were admitted in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, 21 in Al-Amiri Hospital, 23 in Farwaniya Hospital, 17 in Al-Jahra Hospital, six in each of Al-Sabah Hospital, six in Al-Adan Hospital – while private hospitals received 22 people. As per the Ministry’s emergency response plan, she said that all specialists and physicians have been called in to provide urgent medical care to the patients – none of whom appear to be in critical condition.

Furthermore, Dr Ali Al-Allanda, the director of Amiri hospital said that the medical facility has taken all the necessary measures to treat the influx of food poisoning cases and ensure the safe discharge of the patients. The Health Ministry’s Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha also confirmed yesterday that more cases were admitted at the Farwaniya Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition has closed down the restaurant following the poisoning of citizens and expats who ate meals from the facility. Deputy Director for Inspection and Supervision Department Dr Amal Al-Rashdan issued the closing order. The restaurant was closed at 1:00 am after the first 33 poisoning cases were reported.

Diovan ‘ok’

In another development, Kuwait’s health ministry said yesterday that a widely used blood pressure drug known by the trade name ‘Diovan’ is safe for consumption, refuting recent information alleging the medicine “could cause cancer.” All registered pharmaceuticals available in Kuwait are totally safe, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for food and drug safety Dr Abdullah Al-Bader said in a statement, advising patients to be wary of false news and alerts. – Agencies

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and KUNA