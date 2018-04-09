Kuwait health system outperforms others in the region

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health system has outmatched others in the region, and is proceeding to the level reached by advanced countries, Sheikh Basil Humoud Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday.

Kuwait has hit 77 marks on the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Sheikh Basil Al-Sabah, citing a report by the World Health organization (WHO) and the World Bank (WB).

It has been announced that the minister will lead a Kuwaiti delegation to the 3rd Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety Tokyo, Japan April 13-14.

Sheikh Basil Al-Sabah said that taking part in the conference will offer a chance to review what Kuwait has achieved on the health sector, and to exchange researches and expertise with world specialists and experts, and the WHO. No doubt, this will benefit the Kuwaiti health system a lot, he said, noting that the ministry is committed to the application of criteria of health care quality in all services. Patients’ safety is a human, ethical and a professional commitment, he stressed. The First and Second Global Ministerial Summits on Patient Safety were held in London, March 2016, and Bonn, March 2017. – KUNA