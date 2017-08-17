Kuwait hands $2.2m donation to UNRWA

AMMAN: Kuwait has donated a sum of $2.2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual financial aid to support the UN organization. Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Dr Hamad Al- Duaij handed the donation to the consultant to UNRWA’s Director General Maria Mohammadi, where he told KUNA that the financial aid represented an earnest desire to help out the Palestinian people, many of whom live in misery.

Meanwhile, Mohammadi described the aid as critical and said it would go a long way in granting many Palestinians access to basic necessities, while serving as a reminder of the plight of refugees. The Kuwaiti diplomat also presented Mohammadi with a miscellaneous amount of $200,000, given by a Kuwaiti fund, which will be earmarked for healthcare aid. —AFP