Kuwait hails ties with Manila



KUWAIT: Kuwaiti assistant foreign minister at the foreign minister’s office Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday met visiting former Philippine minister of information and senator Francisco Tatad. During the meeting with Tatad, who is a writer with the Manila Times newspaper, Sheikh Ahmad lauded Kuwaiti-Philippine relations as “firm, historical and close”. He said Kuwait looks forward to promoting bilateral cooperation and developing friendly relations for broader prospects in all fields. – KUNA