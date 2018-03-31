Kuwait gripped with dusty weather, and very low visibility

KUWAIT: Unstable weather marked with thick dust is prevailing throughout Kuwait with northwesterly winds roaring at 60 km/h, said Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, weather monitor at Kuwait Meteorological Center. Visibility has dropped lower than 500 meters in most Kuwaiti areas, coupled with gatherings of rainy and thunderous clouds. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is in the range of 33-35 degrees, while at sea waves have reached 4-7 feet, Al-Qarawi said.

At night, the weather will be cloudy and the dust will recede gradually. In the coastal areas, the winds are blowing at 20-45 km/h. The heat during the night is forecast to drop to 16-18 degrees. Tomorrow, the weather will begin to improve gradually, with unsteady northwesterly winds blowing at 15-40 km/h. There will be scattered mists and the maximum temperature will range between 30 and 33 degrees. Yesterday night was partially cloudy with unsteady northwesterly winds at 15-35 km/h. Lowest heat was between 13 and 17 degrees.

Interior Ministry warns

The Interior Ministry urged motorists to be cautious of weather conditions and visibility ebb in some regions. The MoI warned the drivers to be aware of any obstacles on the roads and advised them to drive slowly. The ministry is reachable for any emergency on the hotline 112. – Agencies