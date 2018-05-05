Kuwait gives priority to driving off Islamic world concerns: Jarallah

No justification for Islamic nation’s backwardness: Bangladesh

DHAKA: Kuwait has vowed to give priority to efforts to address the concerns of the Islamic world in collaboration with the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The State of Kuwait, which received support to have a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, will work as hard as ever giving a priority to dispelling the concerns of the Islamic world, and face challenges, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah told the Councils’ 45th Session that kicked off in Bangladesh yesterday. The country will exert utmost efforts to boost the role of the OIC’s Council for maintaining the international security and peace, he added. This ministerial session comes at a time when the Islamic world is facing escalating incidents, massive challenges, catastrophes and crises, which prompt detailed research and discussions to face, Jarallah said. He added that Islam and its teachings of toleration are still facing unprecedented distortion by terrorist groups that claim to be Islamic while committing heinous criminal acts.

Despite the victories the world has achieved against terrorist groups and organizations, their danger remains over there, “threatening our security, and the world at large, and undermining our stability, and future,” Jarallah noted. “This urges us to carry on with our endeavors and double our efforts, in cooperation with the international community, to eradicate that perilous scourge,” he said. “We are also required to explore means of enhancing our Islamic action to face the political, economic and economic challenges facing our Islamic world. Magnitude of challenges and danger requires joint work and efforts to counter,” Jarallah said.

Peace process

On the Middle East, the Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister said that the peace process remains at a stalemate, due to Israel’s intransigence and challenge of the world’s will, as well as the failure to enforce the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Jarallah called for driving Israel to accept peace and the two-state solution in line with the resolutions of the international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative. He noted that the State of Kuwait, through its non-permanent membership at the Security Council, has taken upon itself the task of serious endeavors to revive the Middle East peace file in collaboration with fellow members for a “comprehensive settlement that brings the conflict to a halt and restores security and stability to the world.” The Kuwait senior diplomat referred to Syria, “the biggest humanitarian crisis in today’s world” that has entered its 8th year, with the largest figures of refugees worldwide, and tens of thousands of casualties, not to mention the enormous devastation in the country.

Impunity has been very striking in the continuation of the most egregious violations of the Security Council resolutions and human rights laws, in Syria he stressed. Per Kuwait’s international, Islamic and humanitarian responsibility, the country, a permanent Security Council member, managed with Sweden to help secure the issuance of Resolution 2401 on Syria to protect civilians and allow relief aid delivery, he said. Kuwait will continue working with fellow Council members for an end to the crisis, he said. Once again, Jarallah noted that a political solution in Syria is the only way to reach an overall settlement that could help realize the expectations of the Syrian people in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially No 2254, and Geneva I of 2012.

Developments in Yemen

The Deputy Foreign Minister also addressed developments in Yemen and reiterated Kuwait’s condemnation of the launch of ballistic missiles form Yemeni territories on Saudi Arabia. These missiles targeted Makkah, and the Kingdom’s security and stability, and horrified innocent people, Jarallah said. He commended the efforts of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen to remedy the humanitarian condition in Yemen.

In the meantime, Jarallah wished “brothers in Iraq” successful parliamentary election, by the end of May. He hoped final results would reflect representation of all components of the of Iraqi people to maintain the country’s unity and cohesion, paving the way for a stage of reconstruction. He pointed to Kuwait’s hosting of Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq in February, which mustered international success for the country.

Jarallah voiced high appreciation for Bangladesh’s efforts to help the Rohingya refugees, victims of brutal aggression and ethnic cleansing at home. He reaffirmed Kuwait’s support to the “Rohingya brothers.” Kuwait took the initiative and organized the Security Council’s first visit to both Myanmar and Bangladesh (April 28- May 1) to inspect the conditions of the Rohingya Muslims. The recent mission was co-led by Kuwait, the UK and Peru, he said. He noted that Kuwait had offered logistic support to secure success for the mission, saying that the country would carry on with humanitarian aid to alleviate the sufferings of the refugees.

No justification

Bangladesh meanwhile called for reshaping ‘the joint strategy’ of the Arab nations to employ the nation abundant resources to achieve economic prosperity and social progress. Islamic nation constitutes fifth of the globe population and possesses strategic resources, amid some emerging economies, thus “there is no reason whatsoever to justify backwardness,” said Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasian, addressing the session.

“Development is one of our rights and economic prosperity is at hand and social progress falls within limits of our capacities thus we must re-design our strategy for joint Islamic action,” the premier said. She called on the OIC member states to seek to restore confidence in Islam as a doctrine, tackle menace of sectarianism and stop exploiting religion as a tool to divide societies or serve marginal political goals. As to inter-Islam divisions, the premier called for dialogue to tackle differences among the Muslims. “Spilling blood is unnecessary and useless for settling issues,” she pointed out.

She called on Islamic states to take a firm stance on side of the Muslim Rohingya to restore their dignity and security, noting that her nation is hosting more than one million of these oppressed Muslims who fled Myanmar seeking safety and refuge. Premier Hasina called on the international community to coerce Myanmar honor the agreement, worked out with Bangladesh early this year, to secure safe return of the Rohingya. – KUNA