Kuwait, Germany ink visa exemption agreement

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry and the German Government have signed a visa-exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and private passports from both countries. The agreement was signed by Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and the Ambassador of Germany to Kuwait Karlfried Bergner.

The signing ceremony was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs, Ambassador Walid Al Khebezi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Ambassador Dhari Ajran Al-Ajran, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office, Ambassador Ayham Abdulatif Al-Omar and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office, Ambassador Saleh Salem Al-Logani.

In other news, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met yesterday with Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Reza Enayati at Bayan Palace. During the meeting, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The meeting was attended by Assistant for Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ali Suleiman Al-Said and several senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – KUNA