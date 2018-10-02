Kuwait Fire Services Directorate debuts ‘The Last Mission’

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Services Directorate recently had the debut of their film “The Last Mission” under the patronage of Director General, Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrod, and in the presence of Deputy Director Maj General Eng Khalid Al-Tarkait. The film will be shown free of charge at the Laila Gallery in Salmiya.

Sergeant in hospital

KFSD Director General Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad, accompanied by Deputy General Director for Prevention Sector Affairs Maj Gen Khalid Abdallah visited Sergeant Mahdi Shah in hospital as he was involved in traffic accident while on duty.

Store fire

Industrial Shuwaikh and Ardhiya fire centers responded to a call about store catching fire in the Rai area. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Citations and warnings

The Kuwait municipality violations removal department collected over KD 8000 in settlements yesterday and department director Eng Abdallah Jaber said inspectors issued 477 citations and 142 warnings.

Drug trading report

The criminal security department prepared a statistics report on the results of drugs trading for the third quarter of this year. Assistant Undersecretary for criminal security said the tremendous efforts were the results of the support from Deputy Premier, Interior Minister Lt General, (Rt), Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and the follow up by Interior Ministry undersecretary to employ all the necessary counter-preventive measures. The statistics showed the various quantities of confiscated drugs.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun