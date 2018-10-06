Kuwait Fire Safety department holds forum at the Symphony Style Hotel

KUWAIT: Under the auspices of deputy PM and minister of state for cabinet affairs, KFSD director, Lt General Khaled Al-Mekrad recently inaugurated the Kuwait Fire Safety Forum which was organized by Kuwaiti Association for protection from Fire Risks (KFPA) at the Symphony Style Hotel. The forum saw the participation of a number of KFSD officials including Deputy Director for Prevention Maj General Khaled Abdullah Fahad, KFPA chairperson Eng Adel Al-Nassar, KFPA advisor Yousif Al-Ansari, Civil Defense and National Guard officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj General Khaled Fahad stressed that KFSD’s strategy involves utilizing all possible potentials and developing them to interpret His Highness the Amir’s vision on turning Kuwait into a regional financial and commercial hub through following up the execution of various health, cultural and recreational projects.

Fahad added that many projects were being currently executed such as air, marine and land aviation terminals 4 and S, T2, Mubarak port, Jahra road, Jabber Stadium and other sport grounds. He also mentioned that strict measures and safety conditions would have to be applied to keep those projects safe against any fire risks. On his part, KFSD’s PR manager, Brigadier Khalil Al-Amir highly commended KFPA’s organization of the forum noting that such activities usually have a positive impact on safety and fire protection measures.

Also speaking on the occasion, KFPA’s advisor, Yousif Al-Ansari stressed on the importance of combining all efforts to achieve HH the Amir’s vision noting that the forum is a step on the path to achieving ideal safety levels, environmental suitability and saving lives against fires, and other natural disasters.

KFPA chairperson, Adel Al-Nassar stressed that the forum had gathered researchers and those interested in firefighting sciences to discuss the best methods and techniques of dealing with various types of fires. He added that the forum held in collaboration with IQPC company was a great opportunity to exchange ideas and expertise through endless specialized papers and researches discussed on its sessions.