Kuwait fights local product: Fishermen union

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fishermen Union’s Chairman Thaher Al-Suwayyan announced that fishing mullet will be suspended for seven months effective Dec 1, noting that the suspension will remain till the end of June 2019. Suwayyan also noted that fishermen are facing many challenges and that many of them are considering quitting their jobs because of the losses they suffered. “Is there a country that fights its local products the same way Kuwait does?” he asked, stressing that the abundance of local products are the only means of controlling prices and providing the local market with enough fish as one of the main resources to achieve food security in the country.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi