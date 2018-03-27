Kuwait Fashion Week 2

Kuwait International Fashion Week, the unique event that puts Kuwait on the global fashion map, was inaugurated on Wednesday evening in a glittering event at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, showcasing new styles and fashion surprises. More than 20 collections for spring and summer of 2018 showcased their designs, featuring 10 local and international designers from Kuwait, Paris, Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey and India, to meet expectations of those looking for fine Arab and International designs. The talented designers who participated at the event were: Diva’ni, Fatima Ismail, Salima El- Boussouni, Christophe Guillarme, Lamsit Fan, Boudi Dib, Pria Kataria Puri, Rasit Bagzibagli, Anfal Al-Saleh and Dagla.

CEO of Kuwait International Fashion Week Rabab Hamadi said that patterns used in many designs combine readymade garments and high-end fashion, and focuses on apparel that is designed according to international fashion standards. She added that one of the event’s main goals is to “strengthen Kuwait’s role and presence among the fashion capitals of the world, since it has the capabilities, uniqueness and historical style of the Kuwaiti women.” Hamadi also thanked Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa for its cooperation in hosting this luxurious event on the landmark’s unique beachfront in Kuwait. She also praised the exceptional organization and facilitation provided by the Hotel team.

Cars and dresses

Title sponsor Lincoln starred at the event as well, with its latest models exhibited outside the venue, including the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Lincoln MKC and 2018 Lincoln Continental while models in the latest elegant garments from local and international designers took it to the ramp. “We were thrilled to partner with Kuwait International Fashion Week,” said Nasr Al-Jairoudi, Al-Ghanim Auto, the Lincoln importer-dealer in Kuwait. “We believe that this is a great opportunity to communicate the Lincoln brand’s passion for creativity, design, luxury and craftsmanship to the audiences that share the same affinities.

In fact, Lincoln has been gaining market share in the luxury segment globally by putting creativity at the service of the overall experience. Lincoln promises an entire experience, not just the product; just like fashion and all other forms of art. We are proud to feature our luxurious line-up from the Lincoln brand, the all-new Navigator, the Continental and the MKC alongside the designers’ collections to all fashion lovers in Kuwait. Diva’ni India opened KIFW Day 1 with its dazzling Indian couture. As Kuwait is a home to a large number of Indians, Diva’ni’s collection tried to touch their hearts through traditional Indian patterns, embroidery and authentic colors, reminding them of their heritage and culture. “Though on an international platform, Diva’ni continues the tradition and is poised to gain credibility and consumer confidence as a catalyst for Global Indian couture” says Sanya Dhir, Creative Director, Diva’ni.

On the song of Sambosa by the Kuwaiti hip- hop artist Daffy, Kuwaiti designer Fatima Ismail opened the show with her women and men’s wear collection. Ismail is the first Kuwaiti female designer that has designed men’s collection and present it on stage during Kuwait International Fashion Week, “ I was given a great opportunity to present my men’s collection for the first time on stage; the men’s collection have an Arabian and Gulf touch with a rap style taste’, Ismail said.

Breaking the taboo

The famous Kuwaiti professional body builder Abbas Mahmoud was one of the models presenting Ismail’s men’s wear, as his first time experience on stage. As a first time model he said, “Fatima Ismail discussed the idea with me and convinced me that as Kuwaitis we should offer our country and the people something new while also highlighting our body builders and designers worldwide. We as Kuwaitis should break this taboo and show that there are capable and talented people in all domains. Kuwait is not like it was before, it’s getting more opened minded and we have a lot of young talent that competes with other talents worldwide.” As for her women collection Ismail said, “The colors I have used for this season are pastel and sheeny colors especially the glitter , purple, gold and old rose; As for my designs my dresses have a feminine cut that shows a woman’s body without being vulgar.’

Makeup and hair

The K-Star makeup artist, Ola, said “The fashion show was sponsored by K-star’s make-up. K-stars cosmetics is an Italian brand that is perfect for flawless skin. It can be used for daily and professional cover for TV and photo shoots.” “During the show we used nude colors and red lipstick. We had a great experience participating with Kuwait International Fashion Week,” she added.

Meanwhile, Makeup artist, Brigitte Khoury, praised that the show was well organized as it is developing every year. “We are proud to sponsor KIFW for the execution of the hair and makeup using K-Stars products, this is our second time teaming up with KIFW. We see ourselves as a constant partner of the event and we look forward to participating in similar events.” She added “I like the simple makeup and hairstyle to keep the focus on the dresses where I used the European and Arabian style to satisfy everyone including the models. I love my work that is why I’m passionate and having fun while doing it.”

Makeup and hair styles were a hit at the fashion week, popping up with models down the runway was mind blowing. Wavy hair along with elegant accessories were a complete perfection with the designs, shaking up the beauty scene on the runway at Kuwait International Fashion Week. The Kuwait International Fashion Week sent several important messages, such as removing the stereotype that Arab countries are filled with conflicts, and to instead show the world that the Arab Worldcan reflect an image of creativity, art, elegance and beauty. Royal family members, VIPs, bloggers, Ambassadors and social media sensations attend this high along with buyers.

Kuwait International Fashion Week would like to thank several leading and important partners who supported the success of the event such as: Brigitte Khoury Beauty and Lounge, Hollywood Smile Clinic, Lotus Clinic, K-Star, RB agency, Saray perfumes, Diet Care, Paparazi Production, beb card, Trunk and Kuwait Times Newspaper as media partner. The event was covered by Adel Al- Faresi, Paparazzi Production.

By Sahar Moussa