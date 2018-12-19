Kuwait eyes workers from Ghana

KUWAIT: Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Ahmad Al-Moussa met yesterday with deputy head of Ghana’s diplomatic mission and discussed a possible recruitment of labor from Ghana. In a press release, Moussa said they discussed the mechanism of organizing the recruitment process for employers in the field of construction, agricultural activity and domestic employment.

He expressed his happiness at this meeting, assuring the authority is fully prepared to cooperate with those involved in the recruitment of labor from Ghana. The Ghanaian official praised the excellent relationship between Kuwait and Ghana, thanking Kuwait for its services to his country. – KUNA