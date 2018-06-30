Kuwait eyes labor treaties with India, Indonesia

KUWAIT: The Kuwait – Philippines committee formed to follow up the implementation of the labor treaty signed between the two countries is due to meet in Kuwait this week, said informed sources, noting that the meeting would include officials from Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and the Public Authority for Manpower. Meanwhile, the sources said that Kuwait is currently coordinating with India, Indonesia and other countries to sign new labor treaties in order to facilitate the hiring of domestic helpers.

Residential projects

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hosam Al-Roumi stressed that Kuwait’s urban areas can no longer absorb any more residential projects, and warned that any further projects would lead to more traffic congestions, overpopulation and over-pressure on its infrastructure which is already suffering.

Bedoons’ pilgrims

Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi announced that, in collaboration with Al-Zakat House and the Awqaf Secretariat General, the ministry would subsidize each bedoon (stateless) pilgrim with KD 500 of the total cost of this year’s hajj season. Afasi announced the names of five hajj convoys that would serve bedoon pilgrims, noting that the five convoys chosen were the ones who offered the least prices. He also noted that subsidies would cover 1,000 bedoon pilgrims who would only have to pay between KD400 and KD480. In addition, Afasi said that the ministry would pay the full cost of hajj for 20 of the martyrs’ children.

In other news, the Central Agency for Remedying Illegal Residents Status announced yesterday that some 37,879 temporary ID cards have been issued for bedoons in the country from January to June 2018. The agency welcomes new applications to renew the cards, Tareq Al-Baijan, director of ID cards department at agency, said.

However, applications are only accepted a month prior to the cards’ expiration to avoid crowd congestion and facilitate matters for applicants, Baijan added. The agency has also issued around 274 ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates for various state bodies between January and June 2018, he noted. The agency was keen on issuing those certificates as quick as possible and handing them to clients the next day to submit them, added the state official. Furthermore, the agency has also launched a special reception hall for non-Kuwaiti children and wives of citizens to complete their documents and procedures. The agency would also grant them special two-year valid ID cards labeled as “Kuwaitis’ children” and “Kuwaitis’ wives,” he said. – KUNA