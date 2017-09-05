Kuwait expresses concerns over worrying developments in Asia

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah expressed concerns yesterday over the growing and worrying developments in the Asian region. In a press statement to Al-Jareeda newspaper, Al-Jarallah expressed deep concerns over the human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, stressing that Kuwait’s position on the issue came within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the outbreak of violence against the Rohingya.

He called on Myanmar to protect the rights of its Rohingya Muslim minority. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), about 90,000 Rohingyas have fled into neighboring Bangladesh from Myanmar since violence erupted on August 25. On developments in the Korean Peninsula, Al-Jarallah reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to the UN Security Council resolutions relating to economic embargo on North Korea.

He said that Kuwait will continue working with the competent UN bodies and international partners to keep them appraised of the measures its takes in this regard, adding that Kuwait’s commitment was consistent with its international responsibilities to the resolutions of the international legitimacy. Last month, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution imposing new sanctions against North Korea in response to its intercontinental missile tests, which recently resulted in projectile flying over northern Japan. – KUNA