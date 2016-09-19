Kuwait expresses concerns over ‘dangerous conditions’ in Syria – Gulf State condemns systematic human rights violations

GENEVA: Kuwait has expressed its concerns over “increasing violence and extremely dangerous conditions in Syria which have resulted in massive destruction, killing, dislocation of people and human suffering.” This came in the speech by Kuwait’s permanent delegate to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim, before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“Kuwait strongly condemns systematic and dangerous human rights violations that the Syrian people suffer from,” he said, calling on the international community to “work for halting climbing rates of war crimes that the Syrian people suffer from, as the UNHCR indicated in its report on violations of the international law for human rights in Syria.” “Kuwait also expresses concern over continuous attacks targeting the working employees in the medical field and the health infrastructure, which greatly weakens the capabilities of the health care sector in this war-torn country,” he added.

“It is of great regret that civilians, namely children, are being victims of forced disappearance and abductions,” he said, adding that “600,000 Syrians are living under siege, which hampers the arrival of any humanitarian aid to such areas.” “Kuwait also voiced regret for the international community inability to alleviate severe humanitarian suffering”, the envoy said, calling for action to “put an end to this agony.”

“We are not requiring management for this crisis, or searching for military balances, but we are looking for a permanent political solution for fulfilling stability and tranquility to the Syrian people, and would positively reflect on stability of the region and the whole world.” “Kuwait hopes that the current exerted efforts to halt hostilities in Syria would succeed, to allow dispatch of humanitarian relief to all of the Syrian areas in preparation for resuming the political dialogue,” he added. Moreover, it stresses on its strong commitment to the Syrian sovereignty, and the independence and safety of its territories.

“It also condemns the policy of starvation against the besieged civilians, as some of the fighting parties are working to tear apart the national unity of Syria by separation of civilians according to their sectarian and regional orientations,” he said. “Kuwait has always been a great support to the Syrian people and worked hard to rally international support to the humanitarian operations in the country since the outburst of the crisis, as well as offering relief to the surrounding countries that host Syrian refugees,” said Ambassador Al-Ghunaim.

Kuwait had hosted three major conferences for donations for Syria, which aimed at discussing the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country and means of ending the plight of the Syrian people. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on various international occasions and quarters stressed on offering great humanitarian support to the countries suffering from political crises and wars, and helping the large numbers of displaced civilians and refuges resulting from such disasters. – KUNA