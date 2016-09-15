Kuwait expresses concern over Mideast crisis, wars – Arab Parliament condemns US bill

GENEVA: Kuwait has expressed before the United Nations Human Rights Council its concern about the situation in the Middle East due to the continuation of wars and armed conflicts which are destroying everything. This came in a speech by Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim before the 33rd session of the UN Human Rights Council while commenting on the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on human rights in the world.

The Kuwaiti ambassador said that vulnerable groups are exposed to violations and the consequent displacement and displacement thus, becoming the first victims. He added that “It is regrettable in this regard that we are seeing a significant decline of the concerns of the international community towards the peace process in the Middle East, thus, exacerbating the complexity of the situation and doubling the consequences that contributed to the continuing threat to security and stability of our region, and all of this was due to the failure by the international community to have Israel bear accountability for its crimes”.

He expressed strong condemnation of the State of Kuwait and its opposition to the continuation of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and its clear violations against the unarmed Palestinian people, thereby flouting of international law, international humanitarian law and the Human Rights Council and its decisions. At the same time, the Kuwaiti ambassador said that Kuwait shares concern of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights about the situation in Syria, pointing out that Kuwait feels the pain of the distressed Syrian people over serious violations of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

He also said that Kuwait strongly condemns all military actions that take place without regard to the fate of civilians, and without taking into account the civil nature of health and educational institutions, and renewed its demand for all parties to respect the agreement on the cessation of hostilities and calls for facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and relief agencies to all areas. He pointed out to the pioneering role of Kuwait in the face of the largest humanitarian disaster facing Syrians in Syria through the organization and hosting of the three donor conferences to support the humanitarian situation there and co-chairing the Fourth Conference, which was held in London with Britain, Germany and Norway.

Ambassador Al-Ghunaim also reiterated Kuwait’s support to achieve security and stability in Yemen, praising the achievements of the National Commission of Inquiry that submitted its report, emphasizing Kuwait’s keenness on supporting the Yemeni National Committee in its tasks and endeavors. In the same context, the Kuwaiti ambassador pointed to the large positive cooperation extended by the Kingdom of Bahrain in its efforts to promote human rights which requires encouragement praise.

He said, “The model presented by the Kingdom of Bahrain in dealing with human rights dossier deserves all the respect and appreciation which must be matched by issuing encouraging signs.” He pointed out that “the State of Kuwait and in light of the difficult conditions resulting from conflicts in our region supports all efforts to embrace tolerance and inculcating a culture of peace so as to promote human rights and equality of all stemming from the Arab-Islamic culture.” The Kuwaiti ambassador also stressed that Kuwait condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and whatever its motives or justifications.

Arabs slam US bill

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Arab Parliament Ahmad Bin Al-Jarwan has condemned the US Congress adoption of a bill known as the legislation for “justice against sponsors of terrorism.” This bill contradicts the principle of States’ sovereignty, as stipulated by international laws and the UN Charter. It is a dangerous precedent at the level of principles and bases of States’ relations, for States cannot meddle in other States’ domestic affairs, he added. He warned that such a law would foment tensions among States and undermine the global war against terrorism. He called on Arab League member States to close ranks in face of “agendas aimed at aggravating tensions in the region.” The bill basically grants families of victims of 9/11 to sue Saudi Arabia, charging the Kingdom of “sponsoring terrorism.”

OIC warns

Also, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned against a “short-sighted and incomprehensible” bill pending in the US congress, that allows victims of the September 11 attacks to sue foreign governments in US courts. “The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism” (JASTA) act could be detrimental to international relations and risks inducing a global economic slump,” OIC Secretary General Iyad Madani said in a statement. Moreover, Madani noted that the “US is obligated, as a super power, to promote peace and security all across the globe.” The OIC Secretary General also said that he is hopeful that the US Congress would reconsider passing the bill, “which threatens global peace and security.” On Friday, the US House unanimously passed the bill, which would allow victims of the September 11 attacks to sue foreign governments linked to terrorism in US courts. – Agencies