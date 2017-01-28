Kuwait executions ‘lawful’

KUWAIT: The recent executions were conducted after a lawful and transparent litigation based on the Kuwaiti penal code and its amendments, said a Foreign Ministry official. By enacting and implementing the executions, the State of Kuwait is; by no means violating any international charters, either civil, political or human rights’ related, Ambassador Ghanim Al- Ghanim, Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs said in a statement. Executions were held after each defendant had his/her day at court in “public and legally-sound” sessions, Al-Ghanim noted.

On Wednesday, the central prison carried out death sentences against seven individuals who committed a number of heinous crimes, according to a statement by the public prosecution.

The individuals were of Bangladeshi, Filipino, Ethiopian, Egyptian, and Kuwaiti nationalities, said the statement, adding that the death sentences were approved by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah.—Agencies