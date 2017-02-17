Kuwait establishes breast cancer clinic in Lebanon

MAJDAL ANJAR: Kuwait Red Crescent Society, in coordination with Qatar Red Crescent Society, inaugurated yesterday a clinic for treating breast cancer cases in this eastern Lebanese town. KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement that the mobile clinic, with mammogram devices, will offer medical services for thousands of Syrian refugees. He thanked Kuwait Chamber of Industry and Commerce for covering costs of the clinic.

Meanwhile, Qatari Charge D’affaires Mubarak Al-Kbaisi said the Kuwaiti-Qatari cooperation would substantial boost medical services given to the Syrian refugees. Mohammad Al-Wugayyan, the deputy chief of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission, said the ongoing Kuwaiti relief efforts for the refugees are being exerted in line with guidelines by His Highness the Amir. The KRCS, last year, granted a mammogram device to Majdal Anjar Medical center. – KUNA