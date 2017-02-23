Kuwait embassies mark ‘national days’ in style

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti embassies, consulates, and diplomatic missions abroad continued yesterday to celebrate Kuwait’s 56th National Day, 26th Liberation Anniversary, and 11th occasion of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s rule of the country. In Tokyo, the Kuwaiti Embassy held a large reception, which brought some 900 guests in an atmosphere of happiness and harmony. State Ministers for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other high-ranking officials, political and military figures, businessmen, academics, diplomats, and media figures as well as representatives of the Japan-Kuwait Society attended the ceremony.

In his speech at the reception, Sonoura expressed his pleasure with the development of the relationship between Kuwait and Japan over the past 56 years. “Just as the visit clearly indicates, we see steady progress in our relationship in various fields such as politics, economics and culture, through mutual visits of high-ranking officials and various public and private people-to-people exchanges,” the official noted.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the Japanese people will never forget the heart-warming support by Kuwait in response to the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster in the northeastern region as well as another major quake in the southern prefecture of Kumamoto last year. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he added. On his part, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi emphasized that the Kuwaiti-Japanese relations have been on a steady upward trend.

“This entails us to intensify our efforts in order to achieve the sought objectives highlighted by both countries’ officials during their repeated meetings,” said the Ambassador. He took the chance to explain Kuwait’s “Vision 2035,” which included several programs and strategic mega projects designed to achieve the highest development possible in order to raise Kuwait’s ranking to the top 30 countries by 2035. “We hope that the Japanese companies and investors would be among the first to invest in Kuwait, especially that Japan has a rich record of cooperation with Kuwait through numerous infrastructure projects.”

Embassy in Saudi

In Riyadh, the Kuwaiti embassy held celebrations under the supervision of Ambassador Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the attendance of senior Saudi officials as well as Arab and foreign diplomats. Speaking during the event, Sheikh Thamer congratulated the political leadership in Kuwait headed by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the happy return of the country’s national days.

The celebrations reminded Kuwaitis of the sacrifices carried out by the nation’s forefathers, said Sheikh Thamer who affirmed it was important to rejuvenate patriotic sentiments to keep loyalty to the land and leadership alive. He took the chance to express Kuwait’s desire to further solidify relations with Saudi Arabia led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, affirming that the Kingdom always stood on the side of Kuwait during joyous occasions and darkest hours. A books exhibition was held on the sideline of the celebrations, displaying Kuwait’s cultural treasures.

Embassy in Indonesia

The Kuwaiti embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, held a reception yesterday celebrating the national occasions with the event being attended by scores of local officials as well as Arab and foreign diplomats. Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdulwahab Al-Saqer took the chance to thank those sharing Kuwait’s celebrations, affirming that the attendees of the event have reflected their countries and organizations true sentiments towards his country. He also congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the advent of the national occasions.

Embassy in Qatar

In Doha, Qatar, the Kuwaiti embassy held similar celebrations. Attended by senior Qatari officials as well as Arab and foreign diplomats, the celebrations in Qatar reflected the strong ties binding Kuwait and the rest of the region and the world, said Kuwaiti Ambassador Hathfeeth Al-Ajmi. He affirmed that Kuwait’s special regional and international status made people flock to the celebrations. The Ambassador also took the chance to congratulate the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the advent of national occasions. Exhibitions, showcasing the history of education in Kuwait and the Gulf nation’s 2035 development vision, were held on the sideline of the event.

Embassy in Pakistan

In Islamabad, Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi hosted a reception, which gathered dozens of Pakistani ministers, senators, ambassadors of many countries and other high officials. Addressing the gathering Al-Mutairi said: “On this jubilant and happy occasion, I would like to avail this opportunity to extend my sincere felicitation and benediction to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the Government and the people of the State of Kuwait.” “I pray to Allah almighty to perpetuate the blessings of peace and stability on my country,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi added that relations with Pakistan are perfect model to be followed by other countries, as these relations have strong historical roots and are based on mutual respect and cooperation in all fields and areas. Recalling the visits to Pakistan by His Highness the Amir in 2006 and His Highness the Premier Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in 2013, the Ambassador said:

“These visits reflect the high importance and close relations between the two sisterly countries. With the passage of time these relations are further strengthening.” The chief guest of the ceremony, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Peerzada said in statements to KUNA: “I am honored to be here as the chief guest on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and people of Pakistan.”

“We have great love and affection for Kuwaiti people and we always stood by Kuwait during the hard times. We always will be standing firmly with the brother country,” he pointed out. On the upcoming visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Kuwait next month, he said that it would further cement the relations between Pakistan and the State of Kuwait. In Ulaanbaatar, Ambassador to Mongolia Khaled Yatim Al-Fadhli hosted a reception where Mongolian Minister of Foreign Relations Tsend Munkh-Orgil led dozens of well-wishers. Ambassador Al-Fadhli expressed best wishes for His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as the Kuwaiti people on this occasion.

Embassy in Jordan

In Amman, Ambassador to Jordan Dr Hamad Al-Du’aij hosted a reception which brought together a large number of Jordanian ministers, lawmakers and public figures, as well as ambassadors of many countries. Al-Du’aij expressed best wishes for His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as the Kuwaiti people on this occasion. He praised the special ties between Kuwait and Jordan, voicing hope for further cement them in order to serve the interests of the both nations. On the sidelines of the ceremony, a book fair was held to display a range of publications on the history and cultural movement of Kuwait.

Embassy in Austria

In Vienna, Kuwait Ambassador to Austria Mohammad Sadeq Ma’rafi hosted a reception to mark the occasion with dozens of well-wishers attending. Ma’rafi welcomed the guests who included Austrian senior officials, lawmakers, business leaders and public figures, as well as several ambassadors to Austria and the UN Office in Vienna. He extended his best regards to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as the Kuwaiti people on this occasion. He said the Kuwaiti-Austrian ties, dating 52 years ago, kept growing in various fields thanks to the excellent political ties and visit exchanges. Austrian Minister of Justice Wolfgang Brandstetter, the chief guest, said his country considers Kuwait an old friend and a reliable partner in all political, economic and cultural domains.

Embassy in UAE

As part of celebrations to mark the national days, the Embassy in Abu Dhabi organized singing and theatrical performances at Yas Mall, which attracted a large number of shoppers and visitors. The patriotic performances, offered by Kuwait’s Al-Jahra folklore troupe, renewed allegiance to Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the performances, Othman Al-Amir, head of the troupe, said: “We are taking part in the national celebrations to highlight the cultural heritage of our country.” “The troupe, founded 90 years ago, continues to deliver its national duty for conserving our invaluable heritage through the folkloric arts,” he said. Al-Amir expressed best wishes for His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as the Kuwaiti people on this occasion.

Embassy in Egypt

The Embassy in Cairo and the diplomatic mission to the Arab League co-hosted a reception to mark the national days. Ambassador to Egypt Mohammad Al-Thuwaikh welcomed the large number of guests, who included Egyptian ministers, senior officials, lawmakers, public figures and business leaders, as well as diplomats of friendly countries based in Cairo. The guests included, inter alia, Egyptian Parliament Speaker Ali Abdulaal, Minister of Petroleum Tarek Al-Mullah, Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Omar Marawan, as well as Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit.- Agencies