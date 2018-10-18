Kuwait drops to second place regionally in Food Security Index

Explosives needed to push housing project works forward

KUWAIT: Kuwait dropped to second place in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the 2018 Global Food Security Index, which was issued recently by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Qatar came in first place in the region and 22 internationally, followed by Kuwait which placed 28 internationally. Oman came third regionally and 29th internationally. The Global Food Security Index aims at identifying countries that are less likely to face food security risks. The index is a dynamic model for qualitative and quantitative measurement in 113 countries around the world.

Housing project

State Minister for Services and Housing Affairs Dr Jenan Boushehri said that one of the companies working on the infrastructure of Al-Mutlaa housing project is facing difficulties, adding that officials at the housing affairs ministry are working hard in order to help complete delayed operations, adding that she noticed a tangible positive response from the company. The company had struggled in removing solid soil at the site, which required contacting the interior ministry to provide 40 tons of explosives in order to pave way for the works to move forward; a process that caused the aforementioned delay, the minister explained. Boushehri has informed company officials that work should be completed before April 2019.

KD 15 million

The Public Authority for Sports (PAS) has paid over KD 15 million to plaintiffs as per court verdicts made from 2011 to July 2018. Minister of Information and State Minister for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said PAS incurred over KD 10 million due to five rulings forcing it to pay in exchange of the financial support to sports clubs decided by law 7/2007. Jabri added that the largest compensation went to the sea club at KD 3.279 million. He said PAS paid KD 4.85 million in 12 court rulings for several clubs that sued it for failure to pay allocations required by the law to help them sign athletes to pro deals.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi