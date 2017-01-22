Kuwait dispatches 10 tons of relief supplies to displaced Iraqis

IRBIL: A planeload of 10 tons of relief and medical supplies, dispatched by the State of Kuwait, landed at Ibril Airport on Saturday as part of ongoing Kuwaiti aid for Iraqis who have been forced by war and violence to evict their homes and take up refuge in northern Iraq.

Dr Omar Al-Kanderi, the State of Kuwait General Consul in Irbil, said that the cargo includes medicines such as medical drugs for children and medical equipment. He thanked the Kuwaiti Relief Society for securing the badly needed drugs.

The operation is part of the Kuwaiti campaign, “Kuwait on your side,” and in line with the humanitarian campaign, top architect of which is His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has repeatedly expressed keenness on soothing pains and hardships of the wars’ afflicted Iraqis, the diplomat indicated. “This air bridge to deliver the Kuwaiti assistance to the relocated Iraqis will persist,” said the General Consul, Al-Kanderi, in his statement to the Kuwaiti news agency.

Meanwhile, Khaled Al-Nouri, the head of Nineveh pharmacies association, expressed deep gratitude to the State of Kuwait for aiding the relocated, particularly those who have fled their homes from the theater of military operations involving government forces and militants of the so-called Islamic State.

Large amounts of the Kuwait-dispatched supplies have reached the relocated people in regions in Mosul that have been freed from the militants. Last Wednesday, a Kuwaiti shipment of 10 tons of medicines arrived in Irbil. The cargo included two makeshift hospitals.

Governor of Nineveh Nowfal Al-Sultan yesterday praised efforts of the Kuwait Society for Relief through its provision of humanitarian supplies to the needy displaced Iraqis of Mosul. Sultan expressed in a thank you letter his appreciation for the tremendous efforts of the society towards the displaced Iraqis of Mosul, a matter he said reflected Kuwait’s responsibilities towards the needy peoples.

The society has and is still offering humanitarian and medical aid to the needy Iraqis particularly for those in Nineveh Governorate. The society had dispatched a shipment of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan last August for the displaced Iraqis. – KUNA